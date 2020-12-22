Rainbow Six SiegeBugs in Cyberpunk (video)Cyberpunk epilepsyCities Skylines tipsDream League Soccer 2016Breath of the Wild controlsLogitech G29 PS5PS5 Pro patent
Pokémon Go

Machop takes the spotlight in Pokémon Go's first Community Day of 2021

Players will also be able to teach Machamp Payback as an exclusive move.

2020 isn't even over yet, but that hasn't stopped Niantic from revealing some of its plans for the new year. Pokémon Go will be kicking 2021 off with a Community Day dedicated to the fighting-type Pokémon Machop.

On January 16, Machop will be appearing much more frequently in the wild, which enables players to more easily evolve the Pokémon and capture a shiny variant. It has also been revealed that if you evolve a Machop into a Machamp on this day, it will be able to learn Payback as an exclusive move. If you're unfamiliar, Payback in the Pokémon game series is a dark-type move that doubles in power if used after being attacked by a foe.

You can find more information about the upcoming Community Day here.

Pokémon Go

