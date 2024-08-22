MachineGames "went off its own Golden Path" by adding open-world areas in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle

HQ

Last tuesday during Gamescom's Opening Night Live we had the chance to get a little behind-the-scenes look at Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, with a new trailer narrated by motion actor Troy Baker, who will play the character that Harrison Ford brought to cinematic prominence. Prior to the start of the German gaming event, we sat in on a closed-door presentation with the MachineGames creatives, from which we got some impressions, which you can also read here.

But that wasn't enough to satisfy our curiosity about the title. So we travelled to Cologne to attend Gamescom and interview the game's directors, Axel Torvenius and Jens Andersson, about the secrets that Indiana Jones and the Great Circle still holds.

HQ

Besides learning about the scanning process of the young Indiana Jones or how long the adventure will last, we decided to ask directly about what was the biggest challenge in developing the game, and which also changed the working method in the studio: The "non-linearity".

"Yeah, absolutely. It has been one of the biggest challenges for us as a team", says Torvenius. "We have a long history in doing first-person fairly linear games. So for Indiana Jones and the Great Circle we've been trying to shift that around to make sure that we have a mix between more open areas with linear sections in between, and finding that balance has of course been a fun challenge but a time-consuming challenge because we want to encourage the player in terms of exploration to really be able to be part of forging their own adventure within the game to get their experience of the game.

"But at the same time we do have sections where we want to give the player more tight narrative and that's most of the time during the more linear sections. So it's trying to find the balance between where can we push cinematics and more tight narrative beats compared to where can we open up the game for the player to go off the Golden Path, go into the world a little bit more, and build their own adventure basically within the game."

While we haven't yet had a chance to explore this twist on the usual MachineGames design with Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, let's hope we do very soon, because the game is coming to PC and Xbox Series X/S on December 9th, and PS5 next spring.