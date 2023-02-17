MachineGames is working on Indiana Jones and an "unannounced project"

HQ

In January 2021, it was revealed that the Swedish developer MachineGames was working on an Indiana Jones title, a project we know very little about as it hasn't been shown yet. There has been rumors though that MachineGames is also developing a new Wolfenstein adventure.

It was uncertain if the studio was big enough to develop two AAA titles at once, but it seems like this might actually be the case. As noticed by the very reliable insider Klobrille, UI/UX Designer Melissa Petrucci has recently moved from MachineGames to another Swedish developer, Embark Studios (ARC Raiders). She has therefore updated her LinkedIn profile and added that she "worked on the upcoming Indiana Jones game and another unannounced project" while at the former company.

The "another unannounced project" could be pretty much anything, but we think a new Wolfenstein is a fairly good bet. What do you think it is?