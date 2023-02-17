Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news

MachineGames is working on Indiana Jones and an "unannounced project"

It seems like chances are pretty good we might get a new Wolfenstein adventure in a not too distant future.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

In January 2021, it was revealed that the Swedish developer MachineGames was working on an Indiana Jones title, a project we know very little about as it hasn't been shown yet. There has been rumors though that MachineGames is also developing a new Wolfenstein adventure.

It was uncertain if the studio was big enough to develop two AAA titles at once, but it seems like this might actually be the case. As noticed by the very reliable insider Klobrille, UI/UX Designer Melissa Petrucci has recently moved from MachineGames to another Swedish developer, Embark Studios (ARC Raiders). She has therefore updated her LinkedIn profile and added that she "worked on the upcoming Indiana Jones game and another unannounced project" while at the former company.

The "another unannounced project" could be pretty much anything, but we think a new Wolfenstein is a fairly good bet. What do you think it is?

MachineGames is working on Indiana Jones and an "unannounced project"


Loading next content