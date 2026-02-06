MachineGames confirms they're not done with Wolfenstein

HQ

MachineGames, developer of the Wolfenstein reboot, has lately been busy bringing Indiana Jones' adventures to our consoles and PCs in Indiana Jones and the Great Circle. While a lot of people liked Indy's latest gaming outing, there are fans who want to see MachineGames on Wolfenstein again as soon as possible.

Speaking to GamesIndustry.biz, studio director Jerk Gustafsson was asked about the chances of seeing Wolfenstein III in the near future. "Our intention has always been to go back to Wolfenstein. We wanted to finish the trilogy," he said. "And when we do that, that is something that I don't want to comment on. It can be now, it can be later, but we're not done with it. That's what I can say."

Speaking further, on the future of not just MachineGames but the AAA industry as a whole, Gustafsson worries about the marketability of these huge games. "I still hope that there will continue to be a market for the type of games we do, because obviously we love to do them. And to be honest, I also see less of them, especially when it comes to what we call AAA."

Still, with some gamers growing older and more people being introduced to games every day, Gustafsson hopes there will come a time near his retirement when the install base is larger than ever. A nice bit of optimism at a time when the industry seems a little bleak.