MachineGames "are working on some pretty cool things"

HQ

Last year's last major release was the Swedish developer MachineGames' blockbuster Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, which seems to have been a huge success, appreciated by gamers and media alike. But now that it has been launched, it seems that the studio is ready to move on to new projects.

Via Bluesky, Timur222 notices that MachineGames Associate HR Generalist Nicole Åkerlid discloses via her LinkedIn that the studio "are working on some pretty cool things here after the release of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle here in December".

She also writes that MachineGames has "several open roles right now ranging from several Lead positions, Artists, Programmers, Animators and so on" - but there are no concrete clues as to what they are working on. However, it was long rumored that the studio was preparing a new Wolfenstein, and there has also been talk of a possible Quake reboot. In addition, it is likely that they are planning new content for Indiana Jones and perhaps a sequel.

What do you hope MachineGames will do next?