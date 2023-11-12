Machine Gun Kelly thinks he should play Link in The Legend of Zelda Movie

HQ

Earlier this week, we reported that Nintendo had officially confirmed that a live-action The Legend of Zelda movie is in development.

With this news setting the internet on fire, Machine Gun Kelly took to Instagram to demand that he should play Link. Posting on his story, he said "If I don't play Link we have a problem."

Machine Gun Kelly isn't the only one that is eyeing up a part in the movie. Euphoria actress Hunter Schafer recently expressed interest in being involved in the movie after being fan casted. She told Entertainment Tonight, "That would be so cool. I love the game, personally. I played it as a kid and I still play it now. Who knows! That would be pretty cool."