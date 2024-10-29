Machine Games: "Indiana Jones runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S"

HQ

Just a few hours ago, we finally got the chance to tell you more about our impressions of Indiana Jones and the Great Circle, after getting to try it out at a recent Microsoft event. What we thought of it, you can read in our massive preview.

Windows Central got the chance to interview the developers at the same occasion, and creative director Axel Torvenius was asked how the game runs on both the Xbox Series S and the more powerful X model. He pleasantly replied that we can count on 60 frames per second for both:

"But what I can tell you is that the ambition is that the game runs at 60 FPS on Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S, and that, you know, it shouldn't be compromised in the visuals or the experience of the product. It should feel cohesive, running smoothly at 60 on both."

We already knew that it was going to support 60 FPS for Xbox Series X, but having it reconfirmed and getting a confirmation that it also includes Series S is pretty awesome. And also pretty much what we were hoping for, right?