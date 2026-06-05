MacBook Neo in high demand, Apple reportedly forced to double its production

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A supply chain analyst, Ming-Chi Kuo, has revealed that Apple has doubled its MacBook Neo shipment target for 2026, from 5 million units to 10 million units, as reported by Android Headlines.

In a post on X from late May, Kuo notes that the the adjustment in production reportedly came after the MacBook Neo's March debut resulted in skyrocketing demand, higher than initially anticipated.

The MacBook Neo has outperformed every other Mac in its debut quarter, and it's the price point of the MacBook Neo what makes it appealing to buyers. Apple's budget MacBook starts at $599 for regular buyers in the US. And for local college students it comes at a $100 discount, bringing the price down to $499. So the MacBook Neo is the most affordable MacBook Apple has ever launched.