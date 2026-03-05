Apple launches new affordable MacBook called Neo

HQ

For the price of just 700 Euro - and even less with student discounts, you can get a brand new MacBook.

Powered by the 6-core A18 Pro chip, Apple has launched an extremely cost efficient new MacBook, but has chosen four great colours, a 13" 4K display, and 16 hours of battery life. There are two versions, one with 256GB of storage for 699 Euro, and a 512GB version for 799 Euro. Otherwise the two versions are identical with 8GB of memory, a 500 nits, 2408x1506 pixel IPS screen, two USB-C ports and a jack plug. One of the USB-C connectors can be used for DisplayPort 1.4.

While it does not have Wifi7, most likely due to using an older chipset, it does have Bluetooth 6 and a 1080p webcam, and weighs in at 1.23kg.

