Macaulay Culkin wants to remove Trump from Home Alone 2

One of the best Christmas movies of all time is about a little rascal being left home alone when his family is travelling to Paris during the jolly holidays. Home Alone spawned an almost as good sequel a few years later, which does however have a sour after taste for some people due to a scene in the lobby of Plaza Hotel, where the current US president Donald Trump shows up to help the protagonist Kevin McCallister (Macaulay Culkin).

But Trump has become a controversial person after becoming the president, and after the recent assault on the US congress, a lot of voices wants Trump removed from Home Alone 2 - and one of them is Culkin himself. He joined a discussion on Twitter where some person had digitally removed Trump from the movie and wrote "Bravo"</em>. When another person asked to start a petition to remove Trump from the movie, Culkin simply replied "Sold".

According to an interview with the director Chris Columbus, Trump wasn't intended to be in the movie, but rather bullied himself into it and said "The only way you can use the Plaza is if I'm in the movie." Now it seems like Trump might be out regardless, if Culkin and others gets what they want.

What do you think of this kind of cancel culture solutions?