Macaulay Culkin is not ruling out a return to the Home Alone series

Every year in December, lists of must-see Christmas movies appear, often topped by films like National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation, Gremlins, Die Hard and Elf. And of course, Home Alone.

The first Home Alone movie in particular is considered a true masterpiece and still holds up despite being made in 1990 (although cell phones have made the premise a little more difficult to comprehend for younger audiences), and helped make Macaulay Culkin a worldwide celebrity. But even Home Alone 2 is widely regarded as very good, though we don't pretend the two subsequent films without Culkin even exist, nor the two attempts to reboot the concept from 2012 and 2021.

Luckily, there's still hope for the film series - because when Macaulay Culkin recently appeared in a Q&A about Home Alone at a screening (via Sean Ross Sapp of Fightful on Bluesky), he mentioned that he'd like to see Home Alone return. For that to happen, he'd need to be paid well, but he says he has ideas about how that could work.

For now, he's mostly focused on family life with his two sons, but hopefully some Hollywood executives will catch on and give it a go. After all, wouldn't it be a bit of a closed circle to see an adult Kevin McCallister forget a child at home over Christmas, only to have to defend it against burglars?

Thanks ComicBook.com