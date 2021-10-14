Macaulay Culkin is not a part of the Home Alone reboot

HQ

A few months ago, it was revealed the the cult classic Home Alone is making a comeback with a new movie for Disney+ in November. It is called Home Sweet Home Alone, but judging by the first trailer, it hasn't retained a whole lot of the nostalgia, and another thing it hasn't retained is Macaulay Culkin.

Even if we surely did not expect the grown up Culkin to be left home alone again, we did at least hope he would show up in a guest appearance somewhere. But clearly this isn't something we should hope for, and the source is Culkin himself who tweets:

"Hey y'all. Just a heads up since I've been getting this question a lot today: I am NOT in the new Home Alone reboot. I wish all involved the best of luck though."

Would a cameo from Culkin have elevated Home Sweet Home Alone for you?