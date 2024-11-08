Macaulay Culkin is joining the radioactive wasteland in Fallout: Season 2

HQ

Amazon seems to be serious about prioritizing the Fallout series that made such a big splash earlier this year, and work on season two is already in full swing. Now, a new actor joining the cast has been revealed via Deadline, and it's none other than Macaulay Culkin (Home Alone).

According to the sources, this is not a temporary supporting role either, but it is said to be "a recurring role" that is apparently supposed to be "a crazy genius-type character". Whether he is a resident of the radioactive wasteland or comes from a Vault, we don't know yet, but he seems like a promising addition, doesn't he?

It hasn't been confirmed yet when Fallout: Season 2 will be released on Amazon Prime Video, but most analysts seem to agree that it will be in the second half of 2026.