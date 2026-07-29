Macaulay Culkin is in talks with Disney about a return to 'Home Alone'

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It seems actor Macaulay Culkin is set to relaunch his career with his most iconic role - the one that catapulted him to stardom whilst he was still just a child and made him a Hollywood star, only for him to soon fall into a self-destructive spiral from which it has taken him decades to emerge. He is now a changed man, having recently appeared (to public acclaim) in the Prime Video series Fallout (and set to return for its third season), and he wants to be Kevin McCallister once again.

That's right. According to the podcast The Town with Matthew Belloni, Culkin and Disney are beginning negotiations to produce a new Home Alone film, with Culkin reprising his role. According to the report, the production company is "excited" about the actor's return to the role, which would also feature a solid storyline with emotional undertones designed to resonate with both the original generation of film fans and new audiences.

Nothing is set in stone just yet regarding this new Home Alone, but would you like to see Kevin McCallister return to the big screen?