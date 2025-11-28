Macaulay Culkin explains his vision for a Home Alone return: "He's the one setting traps for me"

Macaulay Culkin rose to fame in his youth when he starred as Kevin McCallister in the Home Alone films, which will no doubt take the world by storm once again in a month's time in line with the holidays. As the role revolved around a child fending off burglars and more while his parents were away, it's not something we have seen Culkin return to now that he's back in the spotlight, but perhaps there is a way...

Speaking with Variety, Culkin explains that he has had a vision for how Home Alone could be rebooted and how he could be involved. It's a more reversed plot idea, one where Culkin will be the adult being put through the ringer by an ingenious kid.

"I kind of had this idea. I'm either a widower or a divorcee. I'm raising a kid and all that stuff. I'm working really hard and I'm not really paying enough attention and the kid is kind of getting miffed at me and then I get locked out. [Kevin's son] won't let me in... and he's the one setting traps for me."

Culkin continues with: "That's the closest elevator pitch that I have. I'm not completely allergic to it, the right thing."

As with everything in Hollywood these days, it's not out of the question that Home Alone will be back at some point, but as of the moment, there are no plans to reboot the series further, especially since the 2021 project Home Sweet Home Alone never really took off when it landed on Disney+.