Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Diablo IV
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news

      Mac Studio and Mac Pro upgraded with the M2 Ultra chip

      The computers will also be available with a base M2 Max chip option as well.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Two of Apple's computers are getting even faster. Mac Studio and the somewhat forgotten Mac Pro are being turbocharged with the M2 series that takes the performance of the machines to new heights.

      The new M2 Ultra was also introduced - the current top chip Apple Silicon can offer with support for a ridiculous 192 GB of memory and up to 50% more power. If you wish, it will also be possible to get these two new versions with the M2 Ultra to handle 22 simultaneous 8K streams, if you for some reason need to do that!

      For the enthusiast, it will also be able to connect six screens to the machine, and of course all of its available HDMI ports have been upgraded.

      Time for an upgrade at home?

      Mac Studio and Mac Pro upgraded with the M2 Ultra chip
      Mac Studio and Mac Pro upgraded with the M2 Ultra chip


      Loading next content