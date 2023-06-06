Mac Studio and Mac Pro upgraded with the M2 Ultra chip

HQ

Two of Apple's computers are getting even faster. Mac Studio and the somewhat forgotten Mac Pro are being turbocharged with the M2 series that takes the performance of the machines to new heights.

The new M2 Ultra was also introduced - the current top chip Apple Silicon can offer with support for a ridiculous 192 GB of memory and up to 50% more power. If you wish, it will also be possible to get these two new versions with the M2 Ultra to handle 22 simultaneous 8K streams, if you for some reason need to do that!

For the enthusiast, it will also be able to connect six screens to the machine, and of course all of its available HDMI ports have been upgraded.

Time for an upgrade at home?