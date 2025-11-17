Maboroshi Artworks wants Project Blur to be a "game that is beautiful enough for people to want to take photos inside"

After formerly delivering Last Time I Saw You, developer Maboroshi Artworks' next idea will be very different, as the team is transitioning away from 2D to instead explore the realms of 3D for a first-person photography concept. Quite a change for sure, but it's one that strikes at the heart of creative director Juan Fandiño, as he explained to us at BCN Game Fest recently.

"Before working on games, I studied art and photography. I went originally to Japan as a photographer, but ended up working on games. And I always had photography there, like something that I wanted to develop, but I didn't really fully develop, yeah. So in this case, I wanted to unify both things, and try to bring the art or the photography I like into a game," Fandiño told us.

He then went on to discuss why the game, with plenty of Japanese inspiration, went with a first-person perspective, something that is very unusual for games of the region.

"Because the game is focused on photography, for me it felt more natural to just play in first-person, since you are going to put the camera in your eyes. The transition is seamless. I've seen recently there are several games with third-person, even point down, that you take the camera and then you go into first-person, like for example, Toem, which is one of our references. But in this case, we wanted to make it more seamless, and also, because we are working with a narrative, we are still making a narrative game, so being yourself inside the eyes of the character, I thought that could enhance easier the fact that you can get into the story easier, basically, yeah."

The title is currently going by the namesake of Project Blur but this won't be the case perpetually as it's a working title. Fandiño addressed this with: "So actually, I must say that originally I wanted to call the game Blur, but there's already a racing PS3 game called Blur, so I couldn't go in that direction. There's a band as well, of course. So I kept the codename for that, the title will be different."

Finally, he then also told us about the end goals for Project Blur and how it's all about artistic expression.

"We want to give the player artistic freedom to frame them as they want. What you have to take is what the game is telling you to do, but then you are free to take photos of whatever you want, and you have an album where you collect them, you can delete them, you can keep them, and you can do with them what you want. So yeah, the game asks you to do certain things, but we encourage the player to explore, do whatever they want, and share those photos with other people.

"There are some communities online of people that use the photo mode of several big games, and they make really, really beautiful images. Of course, we are not a AAA studio by any means, but we are aiming to make a game that is beautiful enough for people to want to take photos inside that game."

Check out the full and locally subtitled interview with Fandiño below for more on Project Blur and Maboroshi Artworks' recent hit, Last Time I Saw You.