M80's Valorant roster falls to pieces following failure to qualify for Champions Tour

The roster of M80's Valorant team was really putting all its eggs in the qualifying out of the Challengers division by winning the Ascension tournament over the weekend. However, the team failed to do so, ultimately stumbling at the final hurdle and being defeated by 2GAME Esports.

This result has seemingly ended in a near-complete implosion of the roster, as now it has been made clear that the majority of the team are becoming free agents and are leaving M80 behind.

This includes GianFranco "koalanoob" Potestio, Marc-Andre "NiSMO" Tayar, Michael "neT" Bernet, and Brendan "BcJ" Jensen, with seemingly only Alexander "Zander" Dituri remaining with the organisation.

Since we're now well into the Valorant offseason, we'll have to see whether any of these players manage to land spots at VCT teams or if instead they will compete next year on Challengers squads once again.