M80 moves Hotancold to its Rainbow Six bench, will be searching for a replacement in the coming weeks

HQ

With the Salt Lake City Major on the horizon, organisation M80 has announced plans to make changes to its competitive Rainbow Six: Siege X team, dropping and moving on from its current in-game leader and searching for a replacement to fill the space in good time.

As confirmed in a post on social media, M80 doesn't give a firm reason for the decision, suggesting it is a performance-driven call, despite Hotancold being crucial to the team's effort in winning the Munich Major last year, months after initially joining the organisation in March 2025.

M80 thanks Hotandcold for his efforts, promises a proper goodbye, and otherwise states that it will be beginning the effort of "trialling players" in the weeks ahead to fill the role, with news to come at a later date.

Speaking about this decision, Hotancold has commented on the news and revealed that it came as a shock to him.

"Woke up and am now benched, obviously haven't been playing the best lately but I think this move is made without thinking what we made with beastcoast/m80. (The ONLY NA team to win anything in 4 years). Initial thought is I still want to play obviously, but we will see what's next".

What do you think about this decision?