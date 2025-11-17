M80 defeats Team Falcons to be crowned Rainbow Six Siege Munich Major champion

HQ

The penultimate international tournament of the 2025/26 Rainbow Six: Siege X season has come to a close. Over the weekend, the best teams from around the world ended their stay in Munich, Germany, as the Munich Major wrapped up and crowned a victor.

After a tense final that ended in a 3-1 result, M80 overcame Team Falcons to lift the trophy and be dubbed Munich Major champions. The team had to complete the feat the hard way, as despite securing a first-round bye for its performance in the group stage, it lost its first playoffs match to FaZe Clan and fell into the elimination side of the bracket, where it had no further second chances and had to defeat Team Secret, Wildcard, and FaZe Clan for a spot in the finale against the Saudi Arabian team.

Clearly this wasn't a huge problem as the North American team came out on top and is heading home with $250,000 in prize money plus a direct invitation to the Six Invitational 2026, which will also be this side of the pond, as it's set to be held in Paris, France in February 2026.

As for what's next for M80, the team will be competing in the final North American League 2025 event before the end of the year, as the Regional Finals kick off next week and run until mid-December.