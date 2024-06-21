M3GAN universe is bringing sexy back with erotic thriller in 2026

Blumhouse and Atomic Monster seemingly struck gold with the M3GAN concept, so much so that a follow-up film is around six months away and, as per Deadline, a spinoff movie is also slated to make its arrival too.

This is set to be called SOULM8TE and is described as an erotic thriller set in the 1990s. The premise will be that a man uses an AI-powered android to get over the grief of losing his wife, but in a typical M3GAN manner, the android begins to trend toward psychopathic tendencies and ultimately becomes a savage, murderous, overprotective partner.

The film will be directed by Kate Dolan, who has also rewritten a script originally by Rafael Jordan, with the story coming from horror aficionado James Wan and Ingrid Bisu and Jordan too.

As for casting, no information on this front has been revealed yet, but we do know that the film is slated to debut in cinemas on January 2, 2026.