M3GAN is back in the first teaser trailer for M3GAN 2.0

The murdering AI dancing doll is back, but this time she's fighting for good? M3GAN 2.0 has just had its first teaser trailer revealed, which doesn't give us much more than less than a minute of the doll walking up to the camera and doing a bit of dancing.

Chappell Roan's Femininomenon plays in the background, and we're reminded of the release date for the film, which is the 27th of June. The plot this time revolves around AI going rogue again, except instead of M3GAN herself it's another robot that needs taking down.

After M3GAN's tech is stolen to make an AI weapon called Amelia, M3GAN will be resurrected to save humanity. Whether she'll end up helping or hurting it by the end is entirely unknown, though.

M3GAN 2.0 releases in theatres on the 27th of June, 2025.