M3GAN is also getting a 1/6 scale figure

Ever since M3GAN debuted in cinemas and became a bit of an overnight sensation, we've seen the robot character being turned into a variety of physical products. The folk over at Neca have taken things to the limit and created a life-sized doll of the robot, and now the creative individuals at Mondo are joining the fray and have revealed a 1/6 scale figure of M3GAN too.

The figure comes with swappable body parts (head, fists, and hands), a stand to display M3GAN, a paper cutter blade weapon, fabric clothing, and even a stylus. The figure ultimately stands 9.5-inches in height and is retailing for $215 with shipping available everywhere but free shipping on offer to those in the UK, Europe, US, and Canada. Shipments are expected to roll out in October 2024.

Will you be adding this figure to your collection?

Mondo

This is an ad: