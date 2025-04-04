M3GAN gets an upgrade and becomes the hero to defeat a competitor in follow-up film

HQ

M3GAN debuted a couple of years ago to plenty of success, so much so that Universal and Blumhouse quickly greenlit and started work on a sequel. If you have been looking forward to that film, we have some good news, the first trailer has made its arrival, but the catch is that it's not nearly as freaky and unsettling as the original.

M3GAN 2.0 seems to be an action film first and foremost, and we say this because the plot seems to revolve around M3GAN joining the good guys to help stave off the threat of a new competitor robot that has been going on a mega killing spree. To complete this task, M3GAN has been given a more mature upgrade, with the titular robot now taller and even deadlier, and hopefully a match for the "military grade weapon known as Amelia, the ultimate killer infiltration spy."

Set to debut in June on the 27th, M3GAN 2.0 is being directed and written by Gerard Johnstone, with the original's Akela Cooper attached to the project as well. As per the cast, Amie Donald and Jenna Davis return as M3GAN, with Allison Williams and Violet McGraw also on the cast, and with Amelia played by Ahsoka's Ivanna Sakhno.

Check out the trailer and the synopsis for the film below.

"Two years after M3GAN, a marvel of artificial intelligence, went rogue and embarked on

a murderous (and impeccably choreographed) rampage and was subsequently

destroyed, M3GAN's creator Gemma (Allison Williams) has become a high-profile author and advocate for government oversight of A.I. Meanwhile, Gemma's niece Cady (Violet McGraw), now 14, has become a teenager, rebelling against Gemma's overprotective rules.

"Unbeknownst to them, the underlying tech for M3GAN has been stolen and misused by a powerful defense contractor to create a military-grade weapon known as Amelia (Ivanna Sakhno; Ahsoka, Pacific Rim: Uprising), the ultimate killer infiltration spy. But as Amelia's self-awareness increases, she becomes decidedly less interested in taking orders from humans. Or in keeping them around.

"With the future of human existence on the line, Gemma realizes that the only option is to resurrect M3GAN (Amie Donald, voiced by Jenna Davis) and give her a few upgrades, making her faster, stronger, and more lethal. As their paths collide, the original A.I icon is about to meet her match."