M3GAN 2.0 has been delayed

HQ

If you've been looking forward to the sequel to Blumhouse's rogue AI horror film M3GAN, we have a bit of bad news for you. Universal Pictures has decided to delay what is being regarded as M3GAN 2.0 by a few months, meaning it will no longer be arriving in January 2025 and will instead be coming in May 2025.

The reason for the delay is unclear, but considering the film has yet to start filming, it could be simply to give the crew extra time to deliver a project that is equal to or better than the original film, which pretty much took the world by storm when it arrived in cinemas in 2023.

Are you excited to see what's next for M3GAN?

Thanks, Collider.