It scares me a little to think how parallel the trajectories are for the Terminator and M3GAN franchises. The first one was a low-budget horror movie about a killer robot which became a sleeper hit. Then, the sequel was not a horror movie, but an action movie, and the killer robot from the first film is good now, fighting a worse robot.

It could be a simple coincidence, but in reality, the reasoning is the same. Arnold Schwarzenegger had become so popular that the public would have hated seeing him as the bad one and would have rejected the movie. The same thing happened with M3GAN, the little android with the looks of an innocent little girl but the attitude of a sassy teenager, taylor-made so that it goes viral with the Gen Z generation and TikTok audience. Meanwhile, action is a much easier genre to sell than horror, also easier to tone down for the PG-13 age rating, and given that the first one was not really that scary to begin with, they can get away with it easily.

So, while the first one was a relatively small thriller with a strong, well-cooked, and well-developed emotional core (the broken relationship between the child orphan, played by Violet McGraw, and her distant aunt, played by Allison Williams), leading to a suspenseful, if perhaps a bit rushed, revelation that the AI doll was a psycho killer, this is a very different film, evident from the first scene, which features a new robot called AMELIA (played by Ahsoka's Ivana Šanko), with similar killer skills to M3GAN, but used for military purposes.

Suddenly, the whole world is at risk of a rogue AI, in a premise hilariously similar to Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning, and one that, I would dare to say, is better exploited in M3GAN 2.0. The best thing we can say about the film is that, in between all the jokes, fights, chases, and dances, the movie still dares to ask questions about how dependent we are of machines, how "alive" artificial intelligences really are, where the moral red lines are in terms of scientific development, how easily corrupted human beings are with power in their hands, and how the real risk of artificial intelligence is not the AIs themselves, but what they can learn from us.

It's a summer blockbuster with a brain, even if sometimes it doesn't feel that way because the film's campiness really gets out of hand, especially in the third act, which may ruin the whole experience for some with some really weird plot-points, taking any trace of credibility and authenticity (which were the things that gave the original film a pinch of uneasiness, of 'what if this actually happened') and throwing it out of the window.

Sadly, although the movie still has that brain, it loses most of its heart: the relationship between the child Cady and her aunt Gemma is diluted between all the jokes. They don't really share that many scenes, and the conflict between them is much less developed than in the previous film, where you actually felt for the two of them. The first M3GAN was something more than just a dark comedy-horror hybrid, it was a movie about a broken family, about maternity, about how technology distances us, and ultimately about how to build a bridge between generations without the need of screens, but with human interaction and love. Really nice stuff.

All those topics are alluded in the sequel, but not really developed. Instead, M3GAN 2.0, just like the titular AI, has learnt from what she sees out there (girls making cosplay of M3GAN, viral TikToks, and people embracing the use of AI without scruples) and has made a sequel to cater to that type of public, all while taking an oddly ambivalent stance on the use of AI, which left me a bit shocked and slightly worried.

But in the end, there's no use in thinking too much about it: M3GAN 2.0 is a fun movie, that tries really, really hard to make you laugh (no tension at all, however). It will prove divisive among fans of the original, because it takes thing in such a strange and different direction (and it really commits to it) that some will love it and have a blast, while other will think the movie is mocking them.