M23 rebels to join peace talks in Angola amid escalating conflict

HQ

Under the weight of mounting regional tensions and a spiraling humanitarian disaster, the M23 rebel group has taken a tentative step toward diplomacy, confirming its delegation will attend peace talks in Luanda mediated by Angolan officials, slated to begin on Tuesday.

The decision marks a significant shift, as the rebels have long been entrenched in their position against the Congolese government, which had previously refused to negotiate with them, steadfast in their refusal due to the ongoing violence and years of distrust.

This development comes as the conflict, fueled by historical tensions dating back to Rwanda's 1994 genocide and a battle for control of Congo's mineral wealth, intensifies. M23's advances have been alarming, with the group seizing some of Congo's largest cities.

Humanitarian groups are already reporting the death of at least 7,000 people and the displacement of over 600,000 individuals since late last year. For now, it remains to be seen where these peace talks slated to begin on Tuesday will lead.