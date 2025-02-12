M23 rebels threaten to capture Bukavu, sparking fears of escalating conflict

HQ

The M23 rebel group, which has already captured Goma in eastern Democratic Republic of the Congo, now threatens to advance on the provincial capital of Bukavu in South Kivu. The group, backed by Rwanda, recently claimed in a post on X (by Lawrence Kanyuka, a spokesperson for a rebel alliance that includes M23) that the situation in the region is worsening, citing ongoing killings and looting.

Despite declaring a ceasefire earlier, the rebels continue heavy shelling along the front lines, raising concerns of a broader war. The Congolese government, however, has refused to engage directly with the M23, insisting that any talks must include other armed groups in a broader peace process led by the East African regional bloc.

This uncertainty, coupled with the presence of Burundian and Rwandan forces, has sparked fears of further instability and territorial loss for the Congolese government. For now, it remains to be seen whether Bukavu will fall under rebel control or if regional negotiations can restore some semblance of peace.