M23 rebels abduct at least 130 hospital patients

In a new escalation of the conflict in east Congo, M23 rebels stormed two hospitals in Goma, abducting more than 130 sick and wounded men suspected of being linked to government forces (via Reuters).

The United Nations, which confirmed the raids, described the act as a brutal tactic in the rebels' ongoing offensive, which has seen them seize key cities and gain access to valuable mineral resources.

The conflict, deeply rooted in the fallout from Rwanda's 1994 genocide, has fueled accusations that Rwanda is backing the group, a charge it vehemently denies, arguing instead that it is defending itself against hostile militias.

With thousands already dead this year and hundreds of thousands displaced, international efforts to curb the violence have failed to slow the rebels' momentum, leaving the region teetering on the edge of an even deeper crisis.