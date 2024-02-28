M. Night Shyamalan's daughter makes her feature length directorial debut with The Watchers

Ishana Shyamalan is making her feature length directorial debut this summer, when the horror flick The Watchers makes its arrival. The film stars Dakota Fanning and sees her trapped alongside three strangers in a remote shelter, all while they are being hunted by terrifying creatures every night.

The Watchers isn't Ishana Shyamalan's first directorial effort as she is known for her directing several episodes of Apple TV+'s Servant, but this will be the first time she helms a full box office project.

As for the synopsis for The Watchers, it states, "The film follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist, who gets stranded in an expansive, untouched forest in western Ireland. When Mina finds shelter, she unknowingly becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are watched and stalked by mysterious creatures each night. You can't see them, but they see everything."

The Watchers will be coming to cinemas on June 7, 2024, and you can see the trailer and the poster for the film below.