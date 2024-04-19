LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | No Rest for the Wicked
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Trap

      M. Night Shyamalan takes us to a terrifying pop concert in Trap this summer

      The movie will star Josh Hartnett in the lead role.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field

      M. Night Shyamalan has delivered a few works of varying quality as of late. Between Knock at the Cabin and Old, the director hasn't exactly delivered a surefire winner in a while. But he's no doubt hoping to change that fortune this summer when his next directorial effort debuts.

      Known as Trap, this film sees Josh Hartnett leading the cast as a man attending a pop concert with his daughter. However, this concert isn't all that it seems, as it's soon discovered that the concert is set to be the centre of a dark and sinister event...

      Trap will be arriving in cinemas on August 9, 2024, and you can find the trailer for the film below.

      HQ
      Trap

      Related texts



      Loading next content