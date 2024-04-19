M. Night Shyamalan takes us to a terrifying pop concert in Trap this summer

M. Night Shyamalan has delivered a few works of varying quality as of late. Between Knock at the Cabin and Old, the director hasn't exactly delivered a surefire winner in a while. But he's no doubt hoping to change that fortune this summer when his next directorial effort debuts.

Known as Trap, this film sees Josh Hartnett leading the cast as a man attending a pop concert with his daughter. However, this concert isn't all that it seems, as it's soon discovered that the concert is set to be the centre of a dark and sinister event...

Trap will be arriving in cinemas on August 9, 2024, and you can find the trailer for the film below.