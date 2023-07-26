Lysfanga unites frenetic hack and slash action with time control

HQ

Finding a powerful enough identity for a game when it is in development is probably one of the most important challenges for a development team.

But it is precisely the brainstorming between the different members, if executed correctly, that leads to memorable games. That's what Sand Door is trying to create with Lysfanga, their action game with a special cliffhanger: time-shifting. We recently had the opportunity to chat with Sand Door Manager Matthieu Schneider about clone shadows, combat moves and the true meaning of 'Lysfanga'.

The basis is a hack and slash in which the main character, called Ime, can go back in time and bring back echoes of her own (or Remnants) to help her in the battle to defend her homeworld of Antala. "Remnants allow you to create an army based on what you've done just before and to reproduce your action to help you", Schneider told us. "Thibaut, which is the game director, had decided to play with time rewind because it's something that we see pretty rarely in video game, and he wanted to bring this on the table and to mix it to this hack-and-slash basis."

Remnants that will increase in number as the protagonist's power and set of attacks (such as spells, the runes and ultimates) progresses. "So we have a lot of variety in the game that use the Remnant power and it's important for us that the player can feel that there is a lot of gameplay possibilities and way to play with this new Remnant abilities", Schneider concluded.

"What does Lysfanga mean?" At first we thought that Lysfanga was the name of the female protagonist of the game, but Matthieu soon put our minds at rest with an explanation that hides some depth that we will see in the game's story:

"No, Lisfanga is like the title of the protagonist because Ime, which is the main protagonist, is a Lisfanga, which means Bringer of Light."

Still without a concrete release date, Lysfanga will be available in 2023 on PC.