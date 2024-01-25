Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior to launch next month

HQ

Developer Sand Door Studio and publisher Quantic Dream has announced the launch date for Lysfanga: The Time Shift Warrior. The adventure title will be making its debut on PC as soon as next month on February 13, 2024, all for 24,99€/$24.99. There will even be a 20% discount available during its first week, meaning fans will be able to snag the game at a lower price point.

To coincide with the release date news, Sand Door has also stated that there will be a demo for the game making its debut at Steam Next Fest the week before launch (February 5-12). If this isn't enough to get excited about, the developer will also be hosting two livestreams the week ahead of release too, one on February 6 and another on February 9.

A new trailer for the game has also made its debut, showing off a glimpse of new gameplay. You can see that below, and can head over here to catch a snippet of our most recent interview with the development team.