Lyon suffers historic humiliation after losing to a fifth-tier team in the French Cup

Olympique Lyon, one of the most prestigious football clubs in France, has suffered a huge upset at the Coupe de France, the French Cup that often pits top-flight clubs with much more humble teams... and sometimes there are surprises.

In a round of 32 game between Lyon and Bourgoin-Jallieu, from the Championnat National 3, Lyon lost in the penalty shootout, after the match ended 2-2. Lyon goals by Matic and Mikautadze weren't enough and Bourgoin-Jallieu, despite only having 27% of the ball possession, took the lead and scored the final goal and equalizer, both by Mehdi Moujetzky.

Later, the penalty shootout ended 4-2. Moujetzky missed his penalty, but their goalkeeper, Ronan Jay, stopped two, from Lacazette y Tolisso. The fans invaded the pitch after a historic win... and terrible humiliation for Lyon.

Olympique Lyonnais is the fourth most rewarded club in France, although it is not going through its best period. It used to be the top team, winning seven Ligue 1 titles in a row between 2002 and 2008, but they haven't won any titles since a Coupe de France in 2012. Now, the French leader is Paris Saint-Germain... who also suffered last night, when another fifth division club, Espaly, scored after just three minutes. 90 minutes later, PSG won 4-2.