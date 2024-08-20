Lynked: Banner of the Spark announced, with Early Access on 22 October

Gamescom's Opening Night Live always leaves us with some new IP to keep an eye out for, and this time it's from newly-founded studio FuzzyBot with Lynked: Banner of the Spark. The studio's bosses took to the stage alongside Geoff Keighley to introduce themselves and their title to the world, a tower defence with a roguelite element in which we'll have to fight alone or in co-op mode as we build and fortify our home.

It looks like there will be plenty of characters and ways to follow this settlement progression, and players won't have to wait too long to see it. Lynked: Banner of the Spark arrives in early access on Steam on 22 October. Check out the first trailer below.