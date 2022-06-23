Lyle the Crocodile is taking New York City by storm this October

HQ

While the live-action anthropomorphic animal sub-genre of family films has been largely dominated by Paddington the Bear, later this year, a new creature is looking to contend. Unlike Paddington, this animal isn't fluffy and a massive fan of Marmalade, no rather this creature is scaly and loves to sing.

It's Lyle the Crocodile, a character that rose to fame in the 1960s as part of children's books written by Bernard Waber. Later this year, this very character will be making his big screen debut, as a live-action movie simply called Lyle, Lyle Crocodile, which will be opening in theatres this October (October 7 in the US to be exact).

Featuring Shawn Mendes as the voice of the titular reptilian, the movie also stars Javier Bardem and Constance Wu, and revolves around Lyle learning and having to adapt to human life in the Big Apple (New York City). Of course, in a typical fashion for movies like this, Lyle has to at some point evade animal control, which is hunting him, most likely due to the fact that he is a crocodile.

But you can see all of this in action in the trailer for Lyle, Lyle Crocodile below.