LVT are the LVL50 Halo 2 20th Anniversary LAN champions

To mark 20 years of Halo 2, we've seen a whole host of interesting developments. The famed E3 demo for the game has been made accessible for all players through Halo: The Master Chief Collection, and over the weekend a big Halo 2 20th Anniversary LAN was held too where $100,000 was on the line for the attending teams to battle it out over.

With that tournament now in the books, we can report that LVT has come out on top and secured the trophy and lion's share of the prize pool too, after defeating Zanada in the grand finals.

The event was an open format where anyone could attend and battle it out, with action played on a slate of different game modes and on beloved maps like Midship and Beaver Creek. The gameplay used a 4v4 format, but there was also a 2v2 Halo: Combat Evolved tournament being played and a Halo 2 free-for-all event as well, with Team Col and Stormy v2 being regarded as the victors for those other tournaments, respectively.

