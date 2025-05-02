Luxury vehicle maker Brabus unveils plans for an entire tailor-made island

HQ

Brabus is an engineering firm that has its hands in a multitude of areas. Supercars, sports boats and yachts, motorhomes, you name it. Next up for the company will be something very different as it is heading to Abu Dhabi to design an entire island...

Known as Brabus Island, the idea is to basically deliver a luxury island complex that is built from "tailor-made architecture" to deliver housing that is made "for a new kind of owner - for those who live life without compromise."

The island will be located in Al Seef District, on Al Raha Beach in Abu Dhabi, where it will be around a few minutes from the city centre, an international airport, and even only an hour from Dubai.

It's noted that the "architecture fuses contemporary, minimalist architectural silhouettes with the striking, progressive brand character of Brabus, standing as a bold addition to Abu Dhabi's skyline and an undeniable visual statement."

Every home on Brabus Island will be personalised with a modern interior that comes in either Black and Bold, White Bliss, or Gray Haven. They will each be designed to reflect Brabus' supercars too and the individual personality of the owner, something Brabus affirms by stating this is "an uncompromising approach to luxury, designed to deliver one thing above all: the BRABUS 1-Second-Wow."

Check out a look at Brabus Island below.

