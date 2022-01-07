Luxury audio brand Mark Levinson launches €1000 headphones

HQ

Mark Levinson № 5909 is the name of the first-ever set of high-end headphones from Mark Levinson who has never dabbled in headphones, nor lifestyle or wireless products aimed at normal consumers before. This has changed during CES 2022 with the announcement of the № 5909 (this is how all Mark Levinson products have been named for 50 years), which is a hardcore dual Hi-Res certified (both passive and wireless mode) high-end set of headphones.

It features 400mm beryllium coated drivers, Bluetooth 5.1, has been tuned to the Harman Reference Curve (a specific tuning/EQ based on decades of collected data about preferred sound colouration), and features four beam-steering microphones with Smart Wind Adaptation, Adaptive Noise Cancellation, and comes with a hard shell carrying case.

It comes with dedicated apps as well, and user controlled bass levels, and supports the LDAC high-end audio codec, has 24-bit/96Khz resolution, AptX and comes in Black, white and Red and has a 34 hour battery life in wireless mode.

Depending on country, prices are reported to go beyond 1200 Euros for a pair.