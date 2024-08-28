Luxurious Dreamcast coffee table book gets another round

HQ

If you were around at the time and played Sega Dreamcast, you'll understand why this console evokes such strong memories in people, despite the fact that it was a flop that was discontinued prematurely and caused Sega to stop making its own hardware.

The Dreamcast offered one of the biggest generation jumps ever in terms of performance and games like Sonic Adventure, Soul Calibur, and Shenmue had us captivated, while releasing tons of sweet arcade games in perfect home versions. If you want to return to this era, we can now recommend the book Sega Dreamcast: Collected Works.

Funded five years ago via Kickstarter, it was produced in collaboration with Sega and includes anecdotes, facts, never-before-released images of prototypes and more. In addition, there is a complete archive of the console's games with gorgeous images printed on thick and luxurious paper.

If you missed the Kickstarter when it was happening, the publisher Read-Only Memory now has good news. Via Threads they announce that they have reprinted the book, complete with holofoil cover. If you want to have this coffee table masterpiece in your possession, just browse over here and order your own copy. It's "almost" Christmas after all...