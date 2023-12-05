Luto is about loss and grief: "you start to see things and cannot leave the house..."

HQ

Luto is the first effort by Broken Bird Games, a studio based in the Canary Islands. Last week, as part of our Arucas Gaming Fest coverage, we had the pleasure to talk with part of the team, as they were about to give a talk to tell their story in the town of Arucas in Gran Canaria. We first knew about the game two years ago and have been following it ever since, until the other day it got its demo released on PS5.

"It's not like a big jump scare game", says producer and programmer Santi Miguel as one of the 6 members of the team. "We try to have more ambience, more calmed down experience, but also very focused on horror".

"The game happens when you just lost a loved one", he continues, "someone in your family, so you are mourning and you are very depressed about your life. So your house, everything about your life becomes the horror that we are trying to represent. You cannot go out of your house, you are inside your own routine, you start to see things so that's how you start the game and you have to try to overcome the grief by playing and knowing about yourself".

The game is creatively led by Borja Corvo, who watched the interview behind the scenes. Miguel points out their most obvious sources of inspiration, such as P.T. or Silent Hill, but also What Remains of Edith Finch as Luto has some narrative elements in common (other than a bunch of puzzles thrown into the mix).

Luto is being built on Unreal Engine 5 and will release in Q2-Q3 of 2024 in both boxed and downloadable versions, the head of publisher Selecta Play Javier Puertas confirms in the interview.

Play the full interview (remember to activate the subtitles in your local language) for more on the Japanese touch to the game and how it made a splash in Japan as potential feature title for Tokyo Game Show's Matsuura Games. Besides, towards the end of the video Puertas describes Selecta Play's portfolio of different physical and digital releases.