Gamereactor

  •   English

Log in member
Gamereactor
news
The Super Mario Galaxy Movie

Lush launches a The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collaboration starting today

If you've always wanted a Yoshi Egg Bath Bomb or some Luigi Shower Gel, now's your opportunity to get it.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

If you want to shower in style, you should make sure to visit a Lush store in the near future. They have announced a collaboration with Nintendo and Universal Pictures for the upcoming film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which premieres on April 1. There are a total of twelve products - including soaps, bath bombs, and shower creams - which you can check out and read more about at this link.

Kalem Brinkworth, Concepts and Collaborations Lead at Lush, comments on the collaboration, saying:

"At Lush, we create products that spark joy and empower self-care. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie captures imaginations and wonder - themes that align beautifully with Lush's mission to bring innovative, yet planet-friendly products to customers."

The entire collection will be available for purchase starting today, which is fitting since it's Mar10 Day. Do you see anything you need?

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie
Lush

This post is tagged as:

Lifestyle

Related texts



Loading next content