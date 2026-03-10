Lush launches a The Super Mario Galaxy Movie collaboration starting today

HQ

If you want to shower in style, you should make sure to visit a Lush store in the near future. They have announced a collaboration with Nintendo and Universal Pictures for the upcoming film The Super Mario Galaxy Movie, which premieres on April 1. There are a total of twelve products - including soaps, bath bombs, and shower creams - which you can check out and read more about at this link.

Kalem Brinkworth, Concepts and Collaborations Lead at Lush, comments on the collaboration, saying:

"At Lush, we create products that spark joy and empower self-care. The Super Mario Galaxy Movie captures imaginations and wonder - themes that align beautifully with Lush's mission to bring innovative, yet planet-friendly products to customers."

The entire collection will be available for purchase starting today, which is fitting since it's Mar10 Day. Do you see anything you need?