Lunarch and Behaviour present their new great puzzle adventure, Islands of Insight

Behaviour Interactive, Canada's largest development studio, is partnering with Lunarch Studios to develop and publish Islands of Insight, a shared-world puzzle adventure game set in a fantasy realm of islands in the sky.

Players will take on the role of a Seeker on a journey of exploration and puzzle solving. Their goal is to find and solve the game's numerous puzzles while letting their curiosity guide them through a stunning open world of floating islands, where the answer is always in sight. We could say that it shares certain similarities with the upcoming The Talos Principle 2, The Witness or the recently shown Viewfinder.

We can play it both solo and in a shared mode where we interact or help solve puzzles with other players, while completing puzzles in our world. Reaching a certain amount of solved puzzles in one area will open a path to the next. We'll talk about all of this in more detail when we bring you our impressions soon.

Islands of Insight is designed for those looking for a new puzzle experience. Its gameplay and shared world environment will appeal to both creative thinkers who enjoy turning challenges into solutions, as well as explorers. It offers an engaging experience for newcomers, while adding a new twist for masters of the puzzle genre.