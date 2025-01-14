Lunar Remastered Collection launches in April

HQ

Last year, we reported on the announced return of the classic Lunar series with a collection of re-releases of Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. The series originally debuted on Mega-CD in 1992 and was released four years later on the Sega Saturn before more formats were given the opportunity to experience Game Art's masterpieces.

The Lunar Remastered Collection features updated graphics, sound and gameplay improvements, and now GungHo Online Entertainment has announced that it will premiere on April 18 for PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox. There will be both a digital and physical edition, where the latter includes "reversible covers showcasing two new key arts for Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete, both illustrated exclusively for the Lunar Remastered Collection by Toshiyuki Kubooka".

We will, of course, review the collection as we get closer to the launch. Are you looking forward to returning to these classics?