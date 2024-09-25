Lunar Remastered Collection launches for PlayStation next year

A joyful announcement for role-playing fans appeared during tonight's Sony-stream. The Lunar series, which rose to fame with the Sega CD in the early 90s, is returning in the form of a collection with updated versions of Lunar: Silver Star Story Complete and Lunar 2: Eternal Blue Complete. The games are enhanced with improved graphics, sound and gameplay improvements - and is described like this in the press release:

"The remastered edition brings a host of exciting upgrades, including widescreen support, enhanced pixel art, HD animated cutscenes, and all-new English voice acting. Players can choose to either go old school with the original visuals or go remastered for a more modern look. Plus, a new toggle feature allows players to speed up battles, giving them more control over the pace of their adventure, while improved strategy settings make combat even more convenient. And for the first time in the series, Lunar will be available in two additional languages: German and French, alongside English and Japanese."

Lunar Remastered Collection will be released for PlayStation 4 and 5 in the spring of next year and below is a trailer to check out.