Lunar New Year content arrives in Overcooked 2 update

Overcooked 2 has had heaps of extra content ever since release, and now Team17 has announced yet another serving of goodness as part of a free update to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the party game.

The rat chef and turtle chef join the roster with this update, the former of which is poignant considering it's the Year of the Rat, and there are five new themed kitchens with a pesky dragon to make your culinary ventures that bit harder.

The update is available right now on PC, PS4, and Switch, with Xbox One players getting access to the new content "very soon".

Which chef is your favourite?