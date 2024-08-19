Luna Galaxy's Jafonso is the Esports World Cup EA Sports FC 24 victor

HQ

The Esports World Cup is almost over. The major gaming festival is now into its final week, and with that in mind we have yet another concluded tournament in the books to report on.

This time it's the EA Sports FC 24 event that saw 16 players in attendance and fighting for a portion of a $1 million prize pool. As for whom is taking home the largest slice of this prize pool, Portugal and Luna Galaxy's João "jafonsogv" Vasconcelos has claimed that after beating Brazil and Tuzzy E-Sports' Gabriel "Young" Freitas in the grand final.

This marks the conclusion of competition on EA Sports FC 24, as EA Sports FC 25 will be launching in around a month's time and will be used as the basis for competitive action going forward.