Luna, Amazon's cloud gaming service, has just been announced

Amazon has officially entered the cloud gaming market and has announced Amazon Luna. Revealed last night, the new cloud gaming service - currently only available in the United States and in early access - will have an initial cost of $5.99 per month and it will guarantee subscribers access to over 100 games, played on up to two devices simultaneously.

These titles include games such as Resident Evil 7, Control, Panzer Dragoon, A Plague Tale: Innocence, The Surge 2, Yooka-Laylee, Grid, Abzu and Brothers: A Tale of Two Sons. In addition, Amazon Luna will have specific "gaming channels", classified by genre or publisher, to which users can subscribe. At the moment, Amazon has announced a collaboration with Ubisoft, which will grant players access to games such as Assassin's Creed Valhalla, Far Cry 6 and Immortals: Fenyx Rising, starting from day one, up to 4K and mobile gameplay.

Speaking of resolutions, Amazon Luna promises up to 4K/60 fps for "selected games" in the future, but it will offer 1080p and 60 fps as a standard option. Luna also needs a connection of at least 10 Mbps, which rises to 33 Mbps in case you play games in 4K. Finally, Amazon boasts Twitch integration; players can join the game directly from Twitch streams - similar to Google Stadia.

It's possible to play Luna with a mouse and keyboard from a PC, using the DualShock 4 or Xbox Controller connected via Bluetooth, or through the proprietary controller, the Luna Controller. This costs $49.99, it's Alexa-enabled, and it connects directly to the cloud.

Amazon Luna is only available on PC, Mac, Fire Stick TV and iPhone and iPad (via a web app), although an Android version is expected after the official launch. A definitive launch window has not yet been announced nor when global testing will start. For more details on the service, check out the trailer at the top of the news.