Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Forspoken

Luminous Productions to improve Forspoken PC performance

PC players are still struggling to enjoy the land of Athia.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Forspoken's developer, Luminous Productions, has announced that it is working on a new patch to up the performance of the game.

Previous patches for Forspoken hadn't actually managed to improve the performance of the game, but Luminous Productions has stated in a new Twitter post that it has listened to fan feedback and is working on multiple factors including performance, graphics, and playability.

<social>https://twitter.com/Forspoken/status/1623278854566514688</social>

There's no word on when we could be getting this patch, but Luminous Productions states it will provide an update on the timing of this patch "as soon as possible."

How have you found Forspoken's performance?

Forspoken

Related texts

0
ForspokenScore

Forspoken
REVIEW. Written by Magnus Groth-Andersen

Luminous Productions' RPG is a complicated case of well-executed mechanics matched up with pacing, graphical, and narrative problems.



Loading next content