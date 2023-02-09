Luminous Productions to improve Forspoken PC performance

HQ

Forspoken's developer, Luminous Productions, has announced that it is working on a new patch to up the performance of the game.

Previous patches for Forspoken hadn't actually managed to improve the performance of the game, but Luminous Productions has stated in a new Twitter post that it has listened to fan feedback and is working on multiple factors including performance, graphics, and playability.

There's no word on when we could be getting this patch, but Luminous Productions states it will provide an update on the timing of this patch "as soon as possible."

How have you found Forspoken's performance?