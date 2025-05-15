Luminosity transfers its Rocket League squad to Virtus.pro

HQ

Virtus.pro has officially joined the world of competitive Rocket League. The Russian team, now headquartered in Armenia, has come to an agreement with Luminosity to see its roster and players trading their black and blue for V.P's signature orange.

This was first confirmed by Luminosity in a post on social media where they state: "We've completed a transfer of our Rocket League team to @virtuspro. We have no doubt they'll continue to dominate and wish them the best of luck on their journey to Worlds."

V.P then followed up by adding that its Rocket League squad now consists of "top RLCS APAC players". As for who these individuals are, the roster is the following: